TBI responds to officer-involved shooting in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County Tuesday.

It was reported at the overpass over Interstate 65 near Peytonsville Road. The overpass is closed in both directions.

Motorists can exit onto Peytonsville Road but cannot cross the bridge.

Police said there is no current danger to the public. Additional information was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.