Sheryl Crow, Spoon to perform during Live on the Green 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The lineup for this year’s Live on the Green concert series in downtown Nashville has been announced.

Big names are included in this year’s shows, such as Sheryl Crow, Spoon, Future Islands, and Portugal the Man. See the full lineup below this story.

The shows begin Thursday, Aug. 10 and go on every Thursday until the first weekend of September, when the series concludes with a 4-day stint.

The outdoor music festival held at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. It’s all free with the exception of VIP tickets.

You can find more information at LiveontheGreen.com.