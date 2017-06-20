Note taped to front door of home where escaped inmate took life

COFFEE COUNTY., Tenn. (WKRN) – There is now a lengthy note posted on the front door of the Manchester home where an escaped inmate took his own life Monday afternoon after shooting two deputies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said inmate Michael Bell shot deputies Wendell Bowen and Wade Bassett at the Coffee County Justice Center Monday afternoon, then ran to a nearby house on Madison Street.

Bell shot and killed himself outside the home using the weapon he had stolen from one of the deputies.

The note on the door of that home answers several questions that the person living there has no doubt answered numerous times since the incident.

The note reads, “Please pray for officers injured and their families. I did not know the suspect. Yes, I was home during incident.”

It continues, “No, I can’t answer questions because I just don’t know the answers. Everything happened very fast.”

The note advises anyone with any questions to contact local city, county or state law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation.

