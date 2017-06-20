New Predators jersey to be unveiled Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The jersey you wore during the Preds run in the Stanley Cup playoffs will be dated after Tuesday night.

The NHL will debut new jerseys for 13 teams, including Nashville, at 7 p.m. to launch the league’s new partnership with Adidas.

The “old” jerseys were manufactured by Reebok.

In teaser images, the most notable change is the lack of navy blue on the back of the jersey near the collar.

It’s a busy week for NHL teams. Other than the jersey reveal on Tuesday, the expansion draft will be held Wednesday along with the NHL awards. Finally, the NHL draft is this weekend in Chicago.

The Predators are hosting a fan appreciation night and draft party Friday night.