Nashville Predators get new uniform’s for 2017-2018 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are getting new Jersey’s for the 2017-2018 season along with the rest of the NHL.

The league is switching from Reebok to adidas with some adjustments coming for Nashville.

The Predators looked to further solidify their visual identity within the league by placing more emphasis on their signature gold color.

The teams took off some panels and piping from the front and back but left the secondary guitar pick on the shoulders and the word “Nashville” on the back collar.

Additionally, the home uniform now features the “M” ligature first launched in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series.

“The innovative, new adidas jersey’s design reflects the overwhelming fan feedback received from Citizens of Smashville – they want more Gold,” President and CEO Sean Henry said. “We can’t wait to see Bridgestone Arena full of these jerseys as we build on our run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and chase the ultimate prize in 2017-18.”

The new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey reportedly redefines the fit, feel, and lightweight construction. They reduce the crest weight by 46 percent, have better breath-ability, and are more durable.