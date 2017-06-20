Nashville homicides up so far in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville homicides are up this year, based on Metro police’s CompStat data through June 10.

According to the department’s analysis, the number of homicides year-to-date in 2017 is more than any previous year dating back to 2009.

So far, 44 people have been killed this year in Nashville. By this time in 2016, 31 people had been killed.

The deadliest part of town this year has been East Nashville. As of June 10, 13 people have been killed in Metro’s East Precinct compared with only three people during the same time period in 2016.

North Precinct homicide numbers have also increased.

According to Metro police data, as of mid-June, 54 percent of this year’s homicides victims have been black men.

Thirty-one of this year’s 44 victims have ranged in age from 18 to 34.

The youngest victim so far this year is 7-year-old Harmony Warfield. Warfield was shot at the J.C. Napier homes on June 6.

While it’s not immediately clear what’s leading to the increase in homicides, Metro police’s statistics show that fewer than 10 percent of this year’s homicides are considered domestic-related.

News 2’s Julie Edwards tracks crime trends in Middle Tennessee every Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.