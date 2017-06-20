Men arrested after weed, food with THC sent to East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested in Nashville after a package with marijuana and foods containing THC was sent their home.

Metro police say Nicholas McGoldrick, 36, and Jamar Seay, 35, received the package at their Sumner Avenue home from their home state of California.

A search warrant was executed, and authorities reportedly seized 13 pounds of marijuana and assorted foods, such as brownies and Rice Krispy treats, suspected of containing THC.

According to a press release, Metro police also found two pistols and $1,491 in cash.

Both McGoldrick and Seay face charges of possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGoldrick is also charged with felony gun possession. His bond was set at $26,500, while Seay is being held in lieu of $21,500 bond.

East Nashville marijuana bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Nicholas McGoldrick (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jamar Seay (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)