Map points out homes of short-term rental ‘complainers’ in Nashville

NSHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of Nashville homeowners say they feel intimidated after complaining about certain short-term rental properties.

The locations of their homes were posted in an online map after they spoke out.

The map was created by the Nashville Area Short-Term Rental Property Association (NASTRA), an advocacy group comprised of short-term rental property owners.

Chris Caputo’s Germantown home is listed.

“I was surprised by it and had an immediate impression that this was a subtle and failed act of intimidation,” he told News 2.

Caputo says he and his wife knew about AirBnb and HomeAway before they lived next to a non-owner occupied short-term rental property. No one lived in the home; it was solely rented online to tourists.

“I thought home-sharing was a great idea, but then there was a bachelor party house located about 50 feet from our bedroom window,” he explained to News 2.

Caputo and his wife spoke out against non-owner occupied STRPs at a January Metro Council meeting. His home then showed up on the map.

The map shows where some short-term rentals are located across Davidson County. There are also about 25 icons that show “complainer’s addresses,” as the website explains.

NASTRA got the addresses from a public meeting in January, where those who testified had to state their addresses for Metro Council.

In a statement, NASTRA said, “The intent was to show that overall complaints tied to STRPs are low in comparison to the number of operating STRPS.”

Still, Carol Williams says she was shaken when she learned her home was on the map.

“It just shows the fight and the angst [both sides] have in the city right now,” Williams told News 2.

Metro Council is considering a ban on non-owner occupied STRPs. The vote should take place July 18.