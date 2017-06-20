Kidnapping, home invasion investigation underway in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office in Humphreys County is investigating a home invasion and aggravated kidnapping Tuesday evening

A man reportedly entered a home in the Hustburg community around midway to ask for assistance from the homeowner.

Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2 the suspect quickly pulled a knife and tied the homeowner up before leaving. Davis said the home appeared to be robbed because items were knocked over and everything was rummaged through.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

Authorities are still trying to piece together exact what happened and working to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Further details weren’t immediately known.