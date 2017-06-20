Former coach Phillip Fulmer named special advisor to UT president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday the hiring of Phillip Fulmer as a special advisor.

The former head football coach will be a special advisor to President Joe DiPietro for community, athletics, and university relations.

Fulmer will be an ambassador for the university system, support athletic programs at each campus, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs.

“Phillip has been a tremendous asset to the University of Tennessee both on and off the field for more than 40 years,” said DiPietro. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with him on the UT President’s Council, and I look forward to working with him in a broader sense to advocate for the University with our key stakeholders.”

Fulmer graduated from UT-Knoxville in 1972. He was an offensive guard for the Vols and became the assistant football coach in 1980. He became the head coach in 1992 and led the Vols for 17 years. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

“This is a special opportunity for me. I’ve had the chance to work with Dr. DiPietro for a couple of years in a volunteer capacity, and I was excited when he approached me with this position,” Fulmer said. “I look forward to serving UT campuses statewide, our communities, and UT athletics for the greater good for our great state and the university.”

UT-Knoxville Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie said, “As a native Tennessean who has given his all for the Vols throughout his life, both as a student-athlete on the field and during a Hall of Fame coaching career leading our program to its most dominant and successful era in modern history, Coach Fulmer is a perfect ambassador for our University and athletics program. I’ve appreciated and enjoyed numerous visits with Coach Fulmer since I returned to Knoxville, and I am honored to work with him in support of President DiPietro and Chancellor Davenport as we serve the University of Tennessee, our students and student-athletes.”