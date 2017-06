NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Foo Fighters announced Tuesday they’ll be playing a show in Nashville later this fall.

The October 23 show at the Bridgestone Arena is part of the band’s “Concrete and Gold” tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

For presale information, visit FooFighters.com.