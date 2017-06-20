Detective details photos, videos in Vanderbilt rape trial for Brandon Banks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the Vanderbilt University rape trial continues for a second day, jurors heard some of the most incriminating testimony against ex-football player Brandon Banks.

Detective Chad Gish with the Metro Nashville Police Department took the stand Tuesday where he described uncovering several graphic cell phone pictures and three videos showing the assault.

Banks looked down as Gish described each image and detailed what happened in the video, including the former football players laughing while the assault happened.

“This CD contains those three videos, both in full speed with audio, and I was able to slow the videos down so you could get a better idea of what is going on in here visually, and I slowed them down to 50 percent,” Gish said.

While referring to a picture, the detective said, “After reviewing all the videos and images in the case, it appears that this is Brandon Banks’ hand.”

The fourth former football player charged in the case, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, also took the stand on Tuesday. McKenzie was Banks’ best friend and roommate at the time of the high-profile rape.

McKenzie, who also testified during both Cory Batey and Brandon Vandenburg’s trials, recalled walking into Vandenburg’s dorm room on June 22, 2013 and seeing the victim lying on the floor. He also described the assault and Banks’ actions during the attack.

When asked to describe a photo from that night, McKenzie said, “[That’s] Brandon Banks taking a picture.”

He added that Banks was also laughing and joking around with his ex-teammates at the time.

McKenzie also testified that Vandenburg, who is serving a 17-year sentence, at some point, gave everyone condoms.

“Vandenburg grabbed condoms out of his dresser and passed them around,” he said.

