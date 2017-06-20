Coffee Co. deputies recovering after being shot by inmate

COFFEE Co., Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Coffee County sheriff’s deputies remain hospitalized a day after they were shot by an inmate at the courthouse.

Deputies Wendell Bowen and Wade Bassett were each shot when Michael Bell wrestled away a gun from one of the deputies.

Deputy Bowen’s step-daughter spoke to News 2 and said her step-father is doing OK but still needs prayers.

“We are extremely grateful for every call, text, message, prayer, and [the] support we have received from our community,” Brandi Kimbrell said.

Kimbrell said Bowen underwent surgery and is now recovering.

Kimbrell also said her family had heard Deputy Bassett could have surgery on his injured hand on Tuesday.