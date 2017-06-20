Sulfuric acid spill prompts evacuations in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tanker truck overturned in Hendersonville, causing corrosive sulfuric acid and diesel fuel to leak into the roadway.

Nearby business were evacuated as a precaution after the spill on Rockland Road near Freehill Road, closing the area to drivers.

Mayor Jamie Clary told News 2 the evacuation was expanded after 10 p.m. to include the Speedway gas station and Inn Town Suites. Around 100 people were affected.

The mayor also explained the tanker was turning into a water treatment plant when it overturned. The water is safe, and the driver was not injured.

While the leak has been contained, authorities are working to clear the hazardous material so an investigation into the incident can begin.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, sulfuric acid, also known as battery acid, “reacts violently with water with evolution of heat” and is “corrosive to metals.”