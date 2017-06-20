3 teens arrested in Nashville for stealing car, evading arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested three teenagers after they were spotted in a stolen car Tuesday morning.

It all began around 10:30 a.m. when an officer reportedly spotted the teens at Buchanan Street near 12th Avenue North in a stolen Hyundai Elantra. Police say it had been stolen Monday night from a delivery driver in East Nashville.

An officer began to follow the car at a distance, according to a press release, while he radioed for back-up.

Authorities say the driver traveled across Rosa Parks Boulevard into the Germantown neighborhood when the driver spotted another marked patrol car at Seventh Avenue North and Taylor Street.

Metro police said all three teenagers bailed from the stolen car, which then rolled into the police car, causing minor damage.

Two of the teens were immediately apprehended. The third was found 30 minutes later by a canine team hiding between two houses in the 1300 block of 6th Avenue North.

The driver was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The other two teens are charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest.