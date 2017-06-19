TDOT prepares for construction project that’ll heavily impact I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While it is only June, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is already preparing for a construction project that will heavily impact Interstate 24 this fall.

TDOT plans to replace the I-24 bridges that cross over Oldham and Spring streets. The agency also plans to repair the Silliman Evans Bridge.

Closures will happen over the course of four weekends later this year.

While the dates have not yet been set, TDOT wants to warn those who live and travel in the area that they will need to take detours.

“I think one of the biggest things for people in East Nashville is how they are going to get around. So we have detour maps and if they have any questions we are happy to answer those,” TDOT spokeswoman Kathryn Schulte said.

Two meetings will be held to discuss the upcoming project. The first meeting will be held Monday at the North Nashville Precinct beginning at 6 p.m.

“We have a lot of people moving to Nashville and we just want to give folks the opportunity to come out, meet the project manager, meet the contractor and ask questions,” Schulte said.

A second meeting will be held next Tuesday, June 27, at East Park Community Center.