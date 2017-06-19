Suspect in Nashville Goodwill warehouse fire arrested in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WKRN) – Indiana police have arrested the 23-year-old suspect wanted in Nashville after a recent fire at a rarely-used Goodwill warehouse building.

William Warner was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Friday on State Road 46 where he was seen walking after his vehicle had a flat tire.

Warner remains in custody in Indiana for the June 12 fire in Nashville.

The warehouse, located off Herman Street and 10th Avenue North, was destroyed by the fire.

A spokesman for Goodwill previously told News 2 the facility housed a lot of old materials.