Rep. DesJarlais’ name on list found with congressional baseball shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed that Rep. Scott DesJarlais’ name was on a list that was found with the man who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice last week.

Officials said DesJarlais is now working with Capitol Police, congressional leadership and his staff to review and improve safety measures.

PHOTOS: Shooting at congressional baseball practice

The shooting, which injured House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others, happened last Wednesday morning. Scalise remains hospitalized and has since undergone surgery.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was shot and killed by police. Authorities said he was armed with a rifle and lots of ammo at the time.

Authorities said Hodgkinson had a history of anti-GOP activity.

The investigation is ongoing.

