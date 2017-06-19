Preds captain Mike Fisher not ready to make decision about his future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators captain Mike Fisher is still on the fence about whether or not he will return to the NHL next season.

“I want to separate myself from the season and get some quiet time, kind of away, prayer and just figure out my decision,” said Fisher. “It’s not an easy decision, no question. Lots of positives to both, but it’ll take time. I know it’ll come. I’ll try not to put any pressure on myself.”

As he cleaned out his locker, Fisher told News 2 how much he loves the game and playing with the Preds.

The 37- year-old will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Predators first year captain has played 17 seasons in the NHL and in 1,088 games.

He is married to country superstar Carrie Underwood. They have a 2-year-old son.

As Fisher mulls his future, the Predators announced their preseason schedule, starting with a home game against the Florida Panthers on September 19.