Nashville Predators announce preseason schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced its preseason schedule on Monday.

The hometown team will open the preseason on Sept. 19 against the Florida Panthers in a day-night doubleheader at the Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds will then head to Tampa Bay on Sept. 22 and Columbus on Sept. 24. The team will host the Blue Jackets on Sept. 28 and Tampa Bay on Oct. 4 in Smashville.

Rookie camp will begin on Sept. 7 and veteran players will report a week later on Sept. 14.

The Nashville Predators finished their 2016-2017 season with an epic run for the Stanley Cup.

Full and half season-tickets are available for purchase. For more information on season tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com or call 615-770-7800.