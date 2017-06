MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman is celebrating her 106th birthday on Monday.

Mary Tom- Soper was born in Wayne County on June 19, 1911 and grew up on the Buffalo River.

Mary continues to love nature, being outdoors and reading. Family members told News 2 her Bible is well-worn and southern gospel music feeds her spirit.

She celebrated her milestone birthday with a party on Sunday.