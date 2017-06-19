Man arrested for aggressive panhandling in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man for alleged aggressive panhandling during an event in downtown Nashville.

According to arrest affidavits, 47-year-old Kyle Daly approached attendees of a Nashville boat race on Sunday, initiating physical contact and asking for money. The “Thunder on the Cumberland” powerboat races were taking place in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

Daly allegedly smelled of alcohol, had trouble walking, and was slurring his speech.

Event security reportedly told police they had asked Daly to leave the event several times. Police arrested him and charged him with aggressive panhandling, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.

Daly’s first court date was set for Wednesday, June 21.