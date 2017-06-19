Luxury theater, concert venue, hotel, and retail coming to downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A four acre piece of land in downtown Nashville will soon be home to a new music venue, a luxury theater complex, a club and a hotel.

The property, acquired by AEG, will include more than four million square feet of entertainment and retail space. It will also include a 23-story 600-room Hyatt Regency hotel where Lifeway Christian Resources used to call home near Broadway.

The company also has an option to buy more property near Church Street and Commerce Street at 9th Avenue.

Regal will operate the luxury theater, complete with reclining seats and high-tech audio visual equipment.

“Regal is thrilled to partner with AEG in bringing a new state-of-the-art entertainment destination to our loyal customers in Nashville,” stated Todd Boruff, Senior Vice President of Real Estate for Regal Entertainment Group. “We are truly excited to be a part of this new entertainment district and connected to the vibrant charm that downtown Nashville offers.”

The first site of the development is scheduled to open in 2020 at the corner of Broadway and 10th Avenue.

“For several years, AEG has been looking for the right venue development opportunity in Nashville, one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” said Jay Marciano, Chief Operating Officer, AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “A development offering like this has to not just be special, but be remarkable.