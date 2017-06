NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wake up early on Tuesday! The moon will appear next to Venus in the sky.

The waning crescent moon is the second brightest object in the sky after the sun, and Venus is the third brightest, so it will be easy to see.

All you have to do is look east an hour or two before sunrise, which is around 5:30 a.m., and you will see them.

The weather will be perfect for viewing. If you snap a pic send it to us at pix@wkrn.com.