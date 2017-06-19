Get your gold out: Preds to host fan appreciation, NHL Draft party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you spent the last few weeks wearing all the gold-colored clothing you own, it’s time to make sure they’re washed and ready to go again.

The Nashville Predators are hosting a Fan Appreciation Draft Party this Friday at the Bridgestone Arena.

The team plans to celebrate their status as Western Conference champions as the NHL Entry Draft is underway in Chicago. The Predators have the 30th overall selection.

Fans will be able to write cards and record thank-you messages for the players and coaches, as well as take part in a public skate, tour the locker room, and purchase playoff rally towels and T-shirts.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation.

There will be free popcorn and soda at concession stands.

Season-tickets are also still available for the 2017-18 season, and you may select your seat at the appreciation draft party.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon and lasts until 10 p.m.