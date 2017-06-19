Ex-inmate files lawsuit after scabies outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former inmate at a Davidson County facility is suing the company that owns the jail after a scabies outbreak.

According to the lawsuit, the jail, CoreCivic deprived inmates of basic healthcare, threatened inmates who talked about having scabies and refused to let them use the phone.

Earlier this month, Metro’s Health Department said it was treating inmates with the infection.

Scabies is caused by a mite that burrows into the skin causing intense itching and a rash.