Argument leads to shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot several times Monday morning outside of a gas station just south of downtown.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the Z-Mart on Lafayette Street close to Second Avenue South.

Metro police said there was an argument between the victim and at least two people that led to shots being fired. Police also said that drugs may have been involved.

The victim was shot in his lower back and left arm. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators only have a vague description of the gunmen.

Police said there are several cameras in the area and they are looking through that footage for any clues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact our partners at Nashville CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.