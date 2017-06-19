2nd suspect arrested in armed robbery of 3 in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’ve arrested the second suspect in the armed robbery of three people in Edgehill.

The victims were walking toward their home on Villa Place last Monday when the hold-up happened mid-afternoon.

Police quickly arrested 19-year-old Sandrez Johnson that day, and now 18-year-old Arbra Sims III is facing charges.

According to authorities, the victims’ belongings were recovered Friday during the execution of a search warrant at Sims’ residence.

Sims and Johnson are both jailed in lieu of $150,000 bond each. The investigation is ongoing.