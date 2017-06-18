Titans add wide receiver Eric Decker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker on a one-year deal on Sunday.

The former New York Jet visited St. Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday, meeting with Titans general manager, Jon Robinson and head coach, Mike Mularkey.

Decker played in just three games last season, and is coming off a torn rotator cuff as well as a hip injury that required surgery.

Prior to 2017, Decker hit the 1,000-yard mark in three of his previous four years and caught double-digit touchdowns in each of those seasons as well.