Standing water in Franklin subdivision surrounds homeowner

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – After torrential rains that poured through Middle Tennessee Sunday afternoon, one subdivision in Franklin is dealing with street flooding.

People in the Franklin subdivision of Amelia Park, near Clovencroft Road and Market Street, could see water covering the streets.

One woman was stuck in the neighborhood because standing water formed on both sides of her home.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Ramya Mohan, the woman who has standing water on both sides of her house. “We can’t pass this way. I can’t get my car inside my garage. I literally cannot go either side so … I’m just locked inside the home. So, this is bad.”

Mohan is worried about potential damage to her car and home because of the standing water. She plans to contact the construction company which developed the neighborhood.