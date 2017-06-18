Severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms and even a few severe ones are moving through Middle Tennessee Sunday.

Most of the storms contain strong wind gusts at 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

The other danger is tons of lightning within these storms. These storms should be pushing out of the Metro Nashville area within the next couple of hours but more storms are firing up behind it.

We can expect another round during dinner time and some of those storms can be strong to severe with wind and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains for West Tennessee until 4 p.m.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Cannon, Clay, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, White, Wilson Counties from 11 p.m. tonight until 3 p.m. Monday.

Heavy rains could lead to flash flooding. If you see water on the ground, turn around and don’t drown.

