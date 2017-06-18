Rapper’s social media announcement causes mob at Opry Mills mall theater

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers working extra duty at Opry Mills Mall Saturday night requested assistance with a large crowd at the theater.

It was confirmed Memphis rapper, Blac Youngsta, bought out a showing of the movie, “All Eyez On Me,” at Opry Mills Mall, and announced on social media that he was giving away tickets.

Later that night, a crowd of several hundred people rushed the theater.

They reportedly were beating on the doors when security closed the entrance.

Officers working the scene were able to disperse the crowd.

No issues were reported nor any arrests made.