Police search for 16-year-old runaway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a 16-year-old who ran away in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police reported Matthew Stafford walked away from his job at Sonic on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Thursday.

He was last seen at the South Rutherford Boulevard Walmart on Friday when he withdrew money from his checking account.

Matthew is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 195 pounds.

He has no previous history of running away and no known mental health or drug issues, according to Murfreesboro police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.