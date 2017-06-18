Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, June 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) _ Happy Father’s Day! If you’re still looking for things to with dad today, I have a couple of ideas!

The speed boats from Thunder on the Cumberland are back! Head down to Riverfront Park to catch them before the racing is over today.

It all starts at noon and of course there will be food trucks! Best part of all, it’s free!

Also in downtown Nashville, City Winery has created their own version of a Mother’s Day brunch. It’s a Rad Dads Grill-Out.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Click here to make a reservation.

At Centennial Park is the annual American Artisan Festival

It’s a Father’s Day tradition that is free to get in, with free kids art activities like ceramics and craft making and of course, really cool pieces to buy.

It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.