Officer injured during fire rescue at Lawrenceburg senior living facility

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two officers are credited with helping to save residents from a fire Sunday at a senior living facility in Lawrenceburg.

The fire began around midnight at the Lawrence Lions Home on Geri Street.

According to the Lawrenceburg Police Chief, officers Rick Osborne and William Jewett went inside to evacuate the building and helped carry out some residents.

Osborne was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. He has since been released.

Fire officials have not released information on the extent of the damage.

The cause is under investigation.