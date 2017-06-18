Multi-car crash kills 1 in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 40 in Humphreys County, as police investigate a deadly crash on Sunday.

At least two vehicles collided, and the impact flipped them both over the guardrail, according to Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department.

One person is dead, two are injured.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 136, at Cuba Landing near the Tennessee River bridge, an area described as notorious for accidents.

TDOT reports lanes are blocked eastbound, and traffic is slow westbound.

