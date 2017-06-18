Man, woman killed in shooting at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was woman were killed in a shooting at an East Nashville home Saturday night.

It happened in the 1500 block of Fatherland Street near South 15th Street around 10:15 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 arriving officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds at the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Metro police said no suspects are believed to be at large and the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.