BREAKING: London on edge as a vehicle strikes multiple pedestrians leaving a mosque

LONDON (AP) — Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties. One person has been arrested.

Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. local time Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident

Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.

Further details were not immediately available.

Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks. Eight people were killed and many others were wounded on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area.

Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

Britain’s terrorist alert has been set at “severe” meaning an attack is highly likely.

