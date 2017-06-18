Kentucky State Police investigating fatal Trigg County crash

CADIZ, KY. (WKRN) – An early morning crash killed a driver in Trigg County, Kentucky and sent a passenger to the hospital on Sunday.

The driver, Matthew L. Lambruno, 26, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say Lambruno was driving a GMC truck on Kings Chapel Road, when he left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over multiple times. Lambruno was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

Passenger Trevor T. Saunders, also from Cadiz, was taken to Trigg County Hospital, and later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

State police say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or call anonymously at 1-800-222-555.

.