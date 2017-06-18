Funerals set for 101st Airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral services have been set for three U.S. soldiers from Fort Campbell who were killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Sgt. Eric M. Houck, Sgt. William M. Bays and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s office says funeral services for Houck are scheduled Tuesday at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, followed by graveside service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Houck is survived by his wife Samantha, their children Eric and Violet, parents Lisa and Robert Houck and sister Jessica Houck.

Visitations for Bays will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, and at the Community Chapel on the base Friday. Burial information isn’t available.

Bays is survived by his wife Jasmine, daughers Laura, Mia and Julia, parents Timothy and April Bays and sisters Lindsay Bays and Brenda Griner.

Baldridge’s funeral will be in North Carolina.

Baldridge is survived by his mother Tina Palmer and step-father Thomas Palmer, father Christopher Baldridge and step-mother Jessie Baldridge, brothers Ethan Baldridge and Zachary Palmer and sister Isabel Palmer.

“As we pause to remember these brave men and their families, let’s also take a moment to recognize that our troops continue to face life-threatening situations to preserve our safety and freedom,” Haslam said. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the grieving families left behind and the Fort Campbell community.”

“Each of these heroes have now become part of our country’s history, but it is the legacy they left with their families and fellow soldiers that will have the largest impact on enriching future generations to come,” said Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder. “This tragic loss will leave a mark on all of those who value the ultimate sacrifice, but a permanent void for those who knew and loved them the most.”