Fort Campbell soldier’s body arrives in Nashville, remembered by many

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a Fort Campbell soldier killed in Afghanistan is back in Middle Tennessee.

Sergeant Eric Houck’s remains were flown to Nashville International Airport Sunday.

Members of the U.S. Army stood at attention as the plane carrying the body of the 25-year-old father of two touched down.

Sgt. Houck was shot and killed June 10th by a rogue Afghan soldier, along with Sergeant William Bays and Corporal Dillon Baldridge.

The three were serving the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The casket, draped with an American flag, was escorted by members of the Vietnam veterans, Legacy Vet Motorcycle Club, while a number of people lined the roadway with American flags honoring one who sacrificed his life for ours.

“It’s love. It’s appreciation. It’s admiration. It’s respect. It’s honor. It’s all of those things, you know. We are all here to make sure he is honored and he will be a Rakkasan brother for as long as until the end of days as they say. You know, he is also Red Knight because he’s Batallion. It’s a message to his family that they will forever be a part of our Army family, part of our Screaming Eagle, part of our Rakkasan family as well.”

Sgt. Houck.’s funeral service is Tuesday at the Community Chapel at Fort Campbell.