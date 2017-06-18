Bus driver job fair in Clarksville Monday morning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are looking for a job in Clarksville, and you like kids, this is for you.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is looking for school bus drivers, according to our news partners at ClarksvilleNow.com.

Bring your resume to the American Job Center Monday, 9 a.m. to noon. The event is taking place at 523 Madison Street, Suite B.

They will interview candidates and answer any application questions.

To speed up the application process, the school system asks that you bring your High School Diploma and completed reference forms.

For more information, call 931-648-5530.