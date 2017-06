NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Heavy downpours are causing hazardous driving conditions across Middle Tennessee.

An SUV flipped over on Interstate 40 eastbound, at the Charlotte Pike off-ramp.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports eastbound traffic is slow and the off-ramp will be blocked until the wreck is cleared.

TDOT expects traffic will be back to normal around 4:30 p.m.