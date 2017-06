WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a White House motel Friday night.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Chester Drive around 10 p.m.

Smokey Barn News reported witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots in rapid succession.

The investigation is reportedly being handed over the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

