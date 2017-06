ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that happened earlier Saturday evening in Antioch.

This was at the conclusion of a vehicle chase which started in Mt. Juliet, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The reportedly stolen car crashed in the area of Hobson Pike and Smith Springs Pkwy. The driver fled from the crash on foot with the police giving chase.

They are looking for a partially-clothed black man in his mid 20s.

Stay with News 2 for more developments.