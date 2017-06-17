Severe storms possible on Father’s Day

Severe thunderstorms are possible all across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Father’s Day, Sunday. Make sure you are weather aware – especially if you have any outdoor activities for Dad.

Not only will temperatures rise close to 90 degrees with higher humidity, but a cold front will aid the potential for widespread turbulent weather. This will come in two different waves.

The first will roll in in early Sunday morning mainly west of I-65. Below you will see several computer models. Keep in mind the timing and positioning can change. However, this will give you a good indication of what to expect.

Severe storms will not be expected with this bout, but rain with lightning is possible. Therefore, if Dad has an early morning tee time on the golf course, make sure he is prepared and should immediately take shelter if a storm rolls in.

There will be a break from mid-morning to early afternoon, but things quickly turn on a dime. By 3 – 6 p.m., more storms develop and some of these could turn severe.

Even more generate during the evening and into the night.

While every storm will produce lightning and heavy winds, the strongest could include wind gusts exceeding 50-60 mph, and small hail. At this time, the threat for tornadoes is very low to near zero.

On top of this, rain will continue into Monday morning. While widespread flooding is not expected, several locations could pick up more than two inches of rain, leading to minor, isolated flooding.

This will be a developing weather situation and we will keep you updated as new information comes in.