MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was hit by a train in Murfreesboro Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of Scott and Dashiel Street before 7 p.m.

CSX said the train was carrying mixed freight from Hamlet, North Carolina to Evansville, Indiana.

The condition of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.