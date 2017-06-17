Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, June 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy Saturday! There is a lot going on today, so let’s get to it.

First let’s go to Downtown Bell Buckle because it is that time again to celebrate the symbol of southern living, the moon pie!

The annual RC Cola and Moon Pie Festival starts at 7 am. Get their early, it gets packed.

You will find music, moon pie games and a big parade. Bring your appetite because the star of the festival is the world’s biggest moon pie.It weighs 50 pounds and has 45,000 calories.

In Franklin, the Westhaven community is bringing back their popular Porchfest. It’s a free music and arts festival where the beautiful porches in the neighborhood become stages for live music and the streets become a maker’s fair!

It starts at 3 p.m. and the music won’t stop until 10 p.m.

Also in Franklin, City Farmhouse is at it again with their Pop Up Fair at the Factory At Franklin. It starts at 8 ta.m and ends at 4 p.m.

It’s $12 to get in and from there, you can just look or shop until you drop. There are so many unique pieces at great prices for your home.

Saturday night is the annual Taste of Music City. You pay $59 and it is all you can eat and drink at Public Square Park.

And its good stuff, too like Puckett’s, Mafiosza’s, Burger Republic and more!