Officer-involved shooting involve woman in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is recovering after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Police were called to a Motel 6 on Chester Drive in White House around 10 p.m. Friday night because of a fight between a woman and her wife.

When officers arrived, Samantha Redicker reportedly pointed a gun at them.

When she wouldn’t drop the weapon, both officers fired their guns, and Redicker was hit at least once. She’s recovering at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are currently looking into the shooting.

Stay with News 2 for further developments.