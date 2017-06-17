News 2 partners with Second Harvest for Founder’s Day of Caring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s parent company Nexstar celebrated 21 years of business with a company-wide Founder’s Day of Caring.

More than 100 TV stations across the country partnered with local non-profits to serve the community.

News 2 partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to fight hunger at home.

More than 1 million people across the Volunteer State, including 1 in 5 children, are food insecure. Of that number, 380,000 can be found right here in Middle Tennessee.

Second Harvest serves thousands of families in 46 counties and partners with more than 450 organization.

News 2 volunteers took part in a food distribution day Friday at Lifehouse Church in Joelton.

Free food was given to 123 families. Lifehouse Church does this food drive four times a year. The food comes from Second Harvest.

Second Harvest has a variety of programs volunteers can sign-up for and News 2 took on the cold food sort challenge.

For two days in a row, volunteers spent three hours in a 40 degree freezer sorting thousands of pounds of food.

Over a two day period, more than 9,000 pounds were sorted, creating more than 7,000 meals.

You can help News 2 fight hunger at home by taking part in our virtual food drive for Second Harvest.

